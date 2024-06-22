EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture brought into the area on the wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands. Meanwhile, hazy conditions are expected to continue across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 30 km/h or 6 to 18 mph with higher gusts..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.