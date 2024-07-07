EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. However an approaching tropical wave will increase the chances for cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with showers. There is a 40 percent or a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Winds: East-northeast tonight, but becoming east-southeast tomorrow at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola