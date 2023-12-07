EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:42 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola