EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. However day-tme heating could lead to localized cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy, but becoming increasingly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: South-southwest at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable to calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

