EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area during the next 24 hours. However shallow low level patches embedded a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the island occasionally during that time.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late night showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers.
Winds: Southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life