EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area during the next 24 hours. However shallow low level patches embedded a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the island occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late night showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola