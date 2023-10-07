Synopsis: A settled atmosphere in association with the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity across the islands. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to move across the area in varying concentrations during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:02 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola