EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola