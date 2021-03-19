EVENING WEATHER FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow is expected to transport shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches across the area and trigger shower activity overnight into tomorrow. Meanwhile, elevated sea conditions are expected to persist for the next 24hrs.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East- northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore, high surf advisory remains in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution mainly along the northern and eastern coastal areas.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:23 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:29 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

