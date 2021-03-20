High Surf Advisory Still In Effect

A High Surf Advisory is still in effect for the British Virgin Islands until Sunday 8 a.m.

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.5 metres (5 to 8 feet), occasionally reaching 3 metres (10 feet). Swell

period: 9 to 15 seconds. Swells: North-northeast at 1.2 to 2 metres (4 to 6 feet), occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 2 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive for dangerous rip currents.

Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the near

shore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combine with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localized coastal

flooding and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life – strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries

to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low lying coastal roads; beach closures; localized

disruptions to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; saltwater intrusion and

disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Precautionary: Beachgoers should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or the

sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low

spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current,

relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to

escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.