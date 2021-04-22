EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The atmosphere over the BVI will remain relatively stable and this will restrict the formation of clouds and showers over these islands during period

Weather tonight: partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 28km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

