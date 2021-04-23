WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A low to mid level trough traversing the area could see some unstable conditions for the islands today. Later this evening and into tonight more settled conditions will prevail as the atmospheres stabilizes itself.

Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast today becoming east tonight with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.