WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A low to mid level trough traversing the area could see some unstable conditions for the islands today. Later this evening and into tonight more settled conditions will prevail as the atmospheres stabilizes itself.
Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast today becoming east tonight with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.
Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:38 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.