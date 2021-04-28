EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A notable mid to upper trough will remain over the BVI for the next 24 hours; however, both low level support and general atmospheric moisture will quickly diminish by early tomorrow and cause the chance of showers to decrease by that time.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering evening showers with the chance of showers decreasing as the night progresses

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers

Winds: Easterly at 9 to 18 mph or 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.