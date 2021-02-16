EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will continue to generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the area that will keep sea conditions choppy and hazardous. Few trade wind showers accompanied by gusty winds will occasionally move across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East 14 to 26 mph or 22 to 43 km/h and gusting to 38 mph or 61 km/h over open waters.

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 meters or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A small craft advisory and a high surf advisory are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

