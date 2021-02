The public is invited to view the groundbreaking for the National Emergency Operations Centre on Tuesday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. live on the Government of the Virgin Islands’ Facebook page, @BVIGovernment.

The ceremony will be simulcast via radio on ZBVI 780 AM and CBN 90.9 FM and via television on FlowTV Channel 101.

All are encouraged to tune in to witness this historic occasion.