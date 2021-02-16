WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tight pressure gradient will continue to produce windy conditions across the area. This extra mixing of the air could generate quick passing showers. Additionally, seas are also responding to the winds creating above normal and hazardous sea conditions.

Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly before midday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph and gusting as high as 61 km/h or 38 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet . The small craft advisory for mariners remains in effect particularly for the northern and eastern side of the island.

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

