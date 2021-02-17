EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A strengthening high pressure system will continue to be the dominant feature affecting conditions across the area. Moisture embedded within this high wind flow is expected to trigger quick and brief showers over the area. Meanwhile, elevated and hazardous seas conditions will persist for the next 24 hrs.

Weather tonight: Occasionally cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph, with possible gusts up to 59 km/h or 37 mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 meters or 8 to 10 feet with northeasterly swells up to 1.8 m or 6 feet. Therefore, the high surf and small craft advisory remain in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

