WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tight pressure gradient will continue to produce windy conditions across the area. This extra mixing of the air could generate quick passing showers. Additionally, seas are also responding to the winds creating above normal and hazardous sea conditions.

Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph and gusting as high as 61 km/h or 38 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet consisting of northerly swells 1.5 meters or 5 feet. The high surf advisory for beachgoers remains in effect until tonight while the small craft advisory for mariners remains in effect for the entire 24- hour period particularly for the northern and eastern side of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:21 pm.

