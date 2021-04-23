EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions supported by a surface high pressure will restrict cloud growth and rainfall development across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Winds: East 10 – 18 mph or 17 to 30 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:38 pm.