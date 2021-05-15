EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A trough of low pressure is the dominant feature. This, along with available moisture, will lead to a heighten chance for cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:45 pm.