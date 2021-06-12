Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. This, along with relatively low moisture levels will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:55 pm.