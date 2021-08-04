EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Surface high pressure in the Atlantic will continue to promote an easterly wind flow for the next few days.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.