EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass across the area, a combination of light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm conditions, with a moderate chance of brief localized showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 5 to 10 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life