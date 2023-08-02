EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally, settled conditions will continue over these islands tonight however, by tomorrow a weak surface trough could heighten the chance passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Variably cloudy skies with 60% or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 5 to 10 mph becoming east-southeasterly at 13 to 22 km/h or 8-14 mph tomorrow..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life