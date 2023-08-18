Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds will maintain choppy and hazardous seas across the region. Embedded in the trade wind flow are pockets of moisture that could produce few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.,

Winds: Northeast to East 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft warning is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this informationii appropriatei(ly for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.