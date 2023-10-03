EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: instability and moisture associated with tropical storm Philippe will continue to generate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the islands.

Weather tonight: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: South-Southeast at 33 to 46 km/h or 21 to 29 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 65 km/h or 40 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life