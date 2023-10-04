EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will increase the chances of showers tonight and tomorrow. The flash flood warning will be discontinued later this evening.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 37 to 48 km/h or 23 to 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life