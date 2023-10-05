EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave will maintain a moderate chance of passing showers over the islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: Southeast at 8 to 16 mph or 13 to 26 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life