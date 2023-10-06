Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to push into the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: South-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:03 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola