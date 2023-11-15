EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimum.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life