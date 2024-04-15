EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak surface trough is forecast to diminish tonight. Early tomorrow, another trough is forecast to move in from the east but rainfall activity will be restricted because of the lower moisture levels

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy this evening with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers becoming clearer overnight

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: East at 15 to 26km/h or 8 to16 mph becoming east-southeast tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

