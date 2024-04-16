Synopsis: Weak instability and available moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast 10 to 23 km/h or 6 to 14 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola