The Puerto Rico Seismic Network has issued an adjusted advisory giving the earthquake location as 292.38 Km Northeast of Anguilla.

There is No tsunami Warning, Advisory or Watch in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

See additional details below:

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS



* MAGNITUDE 6.6

* ORIGIN TIME 2028 UTC JUL 10 2023

* COORDINATES 20.1 NORTH 61.1 WEST

* DEPTH 10 KM / 6 MILES

* LOCATION NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN