FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

6:36 PM ECT TUE, FEB 6, 2024

FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AND ANGUILLA

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AND ANGUILLA UNTIL 8 P.M.TOMORROW. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFE GUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.

AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO CAUSE PERIODIC HEAVY RAINFALL WITH POTENTIAL TOTALS EXCEEDING 100 MM OR 4.0 INCHES IN A 24-HOURS PERIOD IS LIKELY. HENCE, MODERATE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS POSSIBLE.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WATCH UPDATES AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.

FORECASTER

JALEEL JACOBS

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life