HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Virgin Islands could experience extremely hot conditions over the next couple of days. High temperatures (87-89F) and heat indexes (102-108F) are expected between 10am to 4pm until at least Thursday. Prolonged exposure to these conditions can put serious stress on the human body, which can result in heat related illnesses (for example heat stroke).

The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents to take the necessary precautions to reduce the effects of the heat. Here are few tips that can help to cope with these conditions :

Keep hydrated Seek shade if outside Take schedule breaks to reduce heat stress if working outside Wear bright coloured loose fitted clothing.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.