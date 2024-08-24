HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Heat Index in excess of 103F degrees are possible for this weekend. These conditions are most likely between the hours 10am-4pm Saturday through possibly Monday. Be sure to keep hydrated and keep cool during these hot conditions.

Light winds and relatively high humidity will possibly allow for the heat index to rise to excessive levels resulting in dangerously hot conditions. The threat of health problems due to heat stress is possible.

At Risk Persons:

Elderly Young children Individuals with breathing difficulties and heart conditions Outdoor workers Beach-goers Vulnerable individuals (homeless individuals)

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.