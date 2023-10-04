HEAVY RAINS AND FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE BRITISH AND U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 65.5 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast later today, followed by a faster motion toward the north on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Philippe will then approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but some gradual intensification could occur after that time.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

RAINFALL: Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts through today: The United States & British Virgin Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts to 12 inches.

Forecaster Papin