HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

19th January 2020 – Some moisture and instability persisting across the region from a weakened frontal boundary will maintain a high chance of showers across the region. Northerly swells propagating from a strong low pressure in the Northern Atlantic will continue to produce dangerous surfs; hence, a high surf warning remains in effect.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East to east-southeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 12 to 20 knots with higher gusts mainly in showers..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.7 metres or 7 to 12 feet with northerly swells peaking to near 2.8 metres or 9 feet. A high surf warning remains in effect and hence beachgoers should avoid the beaches. A small craft advisory is also in effect (See previous posts on DDM Website and Facebook for full details on high surf warning and small craft advisory).