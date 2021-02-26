close
How to Participate in Caribe Wave 2021

How to Participate in Caribe Wave 2021

Latest News
February 26, 202118Views
  1. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribe21_reg
  2. On Exercise Day, March 11, 2021, the Department of Disaster Management will trigger the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System, which means that sirens, radio notifications, SMS messages and our DDM app will notify the public of the test.
  3. When you hear the alert, react as you normally would during an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold On.
  4. After one minute, proceed to your tsunami assembly point.
  5. Wait to hear the “all-clear” message at the conclusion of the exercise.
  6. Practice a damage check when you get back to your home, school, or office.
  7. Finally, we’d love to see your photos and videos on social media, so please share them and tag @BVIDDM or use the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI
© 2016 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.