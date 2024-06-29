HURRICANE BERYL UPDATE

BULLETIN Hurricane Beryl Advisory Number 6 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022024 1100 PM AST Sat Jun 29 2024 ...BERYL STILL RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING... ...EXPECTED TO BRING LIFE-THREATENING WINDS AND STORM SURGE TO THE WINDWARD ISLANDS AS A MAJOR HURRICANE... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...10.4N 51.2W ABOUT 595 MI...955 KM ESE OF BARBADOS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 280 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...986 MB...29.12 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of Barbados has issued a Hurricane Warning for the island. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Barbados A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * St Lucia * St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands * Grenada A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Martinique * Dominica * Tobago For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/292034.shtml