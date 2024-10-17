INVEST 94L BRINGS UNSTABLE WEATHER CONDITIONS TOMORROW

Invest 94L could still bring unstable weather to the Territory. This disturbance is located near 17N 54W, which is approximately 700 miles east-southeast of the Territory. It is currently moving westward at 20 mph with sustained winds near 30 mph. It is expected to cause unstable weather conditions throughout the Territory within the next 24 hours.

Invest 94L is showing a low chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours. Nonetheless, the chance of shower activity is expected to increase over within the next 24 hours. Sea conditions are expected to become hazardous later today, as a result a small craft and high surf advisory could be issued later today.

Residents in low lying flood prone areas should be on guard in the event heavy downpours trigger flooding in their area. Small craft operators and beach-goers should exercise caution for the next couple of days as marine conditions are expected to be unfavourable.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.