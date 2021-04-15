La Soufrière Volcano Update

La Soufriere St. Vincent SCIENTIFIC UPDATE – 15/04/21 6:00AM

1. Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued to follow the established pattern with bands of tremor about between 13 and 15 hours apart separated by swarms of small long-period

earthquakes.

2. The latest band of tremor started at about 2:30 am and was associated with increased venting.

3. The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents – hot (200°C-700°C), ground-hugging flows of ash and debris.

4. Its current pattern of explosions appears to be episodic (stop-start) with increasing periods between eruptions and less

energy.

5. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

6. The volcano is at alert level Red

7. Visit GNS Science for #GlobalAshImpact posters – the latest research-informed material for concise best practice information for critical infrastructure managers to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from ash-producing volcanic eruptions. https://tinyurl.com/2w93f3hf

8. Visit the International Volcanic Health Hazard Network for volcanic ash information resources:

www.ivhhn.org/information

