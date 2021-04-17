La Soufrière Volcano Update

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #66 APRIL 17, 2021 11:00 AM

1. The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière Volcano.

2. The rate of occurrence of these earthquakes dropped significantly at about 8 pm on 16 April and has remained near-constant since.

3. No episodes of tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

4. The new crater, measures approximately 900 m N to S and at least 750 m E to W. The crater is thought to be at least 100 m deep (Raphael Grandin, IPGP) and is centered in the SW sector of the Summit Crater.

5. Within the new crater, there are several vents as indicated by the ash and steam plumes, but only one can be identified clearly.

6. The volcano continues to erupt although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time. Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

7. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future.

8. Alert level remains RED.

9. Eighty-seven shelters with 4,243 occupants are now activated.

10. Some four thousand seven hundred and eighteen persons (4209) are being housed in private shelter.

11. A total of 8,375 individuals have been displaced so far.

12. The National Emergency Operations Center continues to be fully functional operating on a twenty-four hour, around the clock basis.

13. NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on activities at the Volcano as they occur.

-END-