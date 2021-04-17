EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Your Title Here

First Name



Last Name



Email



Phone



Other Comments



Synopsis: Light to moderate winds will continue to prevail across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region. Sahara dust coupled with low moisture levels with keep shower activities at a minimal.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hazy

Winds: East 8 to 17 mph or 13 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.