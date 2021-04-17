La Soufrière Volcano Update

La Soufrière, St. Vincent SCIENTIFIC UPDATE – 17/04/21 6:00PM

1. The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière.

2. The rate of occurrence of these earthquakes has remained near-constant since the last update. No episodes of tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

3. The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network has shown a change in horizontal and vertical movement since the initial deflation observed after the April 9 explosive episode.

4. The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network is used to track changes in ground shape on and around the volcano.

5. These changes may suggest magma is being added from deep within the sub-volcanic system, however more investigation is needed to confirm this interpretation.

6. The volcano continues to erupt although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time.

7. Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

8. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

9. The volcano is at alert level Red.

10. Visit https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/resources.html for Global Ash Impact posters. These are the latest research-informed material for concise best practice information for critical infrastructure managers to effectively manage ash-producing volcanic eruptions.

11. Visit the International Volcanic Hazard Health Network for volcanic ash information and resources:

www.ivhhn.org/information

–

–

–

–

#lasoufriere #LaSoufriere #svg #uwi #stilldangerous #lasoufriereeruption2021 #TeamSRC #redalert #volcano #uwiseismic

–

–

NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines

API – The Agency For Public Information : St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Department of Emergency Management

NEMO Saint Lucia

CDEMA – Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Montserrat Volcano Observatory