WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A very dry and stable airmass will continue to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny and hazy conditions.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.