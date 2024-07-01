MAJOR HURRICANE BERYL MOVING OVER THE SOUTHEASTERN CARIBBEAN

Hurricane Beryl continues to cause havoc in the south eastern Caribbean. Beryl keeps rewriting history as its the first major hurricane to make landfall in the 2024 season. Beryl continues be a strong category 4 hurricane approximately 373 miles south southeast of Road Town.

The Virgin Islands could start feeling the effects of Beryl later this evening into tomorrow. Sea conditions are expected to further deteriorate hence, High Surf and Small Craft advisories have been issued for the Virgin Islands.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to pay keen attention to updates. The next update will be approximately 6am tomorrow or earlier if need arises.

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/011752.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.