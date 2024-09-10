MARINE UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Doppler radar is indicating a cluster of severe thunderstorms in the vicinity of the territory. These conditions are likely to affect marine conditions around the territory especially in the vicinity of Virgin Gorda. These thunderstorms could possibly cause water sprouts that could over turn boats and locally make seas hazardous.

Mariners should exercise caution during this period and pay attention to updates.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.