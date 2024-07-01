MARINE UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF AND COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Locations to be affected: Eastern to southern facing coastlines throughout the territory are most likely to be to be affected.

Tortola : Slaney, Cox Heath and Towers

: Slaney, Cox Heath and Towers Virgin Gorda: Handsome Bay

Handsome Bay Anegada: Eastern and southern facing coastline

Timing: Until Thursday

The marine conditions throughout the Territory are expected to further deteriorate over the next couple of days. Based on these conditions, high surf advisory and small craft advisories have been issued for the Territory. Moderate long-period swells associated with Hurricane Beryl are expected to reach the area and cause hazardous conditions These hazardous conditions could potentially cause coastal flooding on the southern coastlines.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing hazardous conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 63 km/h or 39 mph.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2.1 to 3.4 metres (7 to 11 feet), occasionally or locally reaching over 4 metres (14 feet). Swell period: 9 to 13 seconds.

Swells: East to South at 1.8 to 2.1 metres (6 to 7 feet) and occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 2 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive to dangerous rip currents. Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

It is important to note that high tide enhances the risk of coastal flooding. High tide is expected from 6:30 pm this evening.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages small craft operators to exercise caution while traversing these waters. Beach goers should be mindful that sea conditions are deteriorating and should avoid the waters until advised otherwise.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life