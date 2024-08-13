Message by Premier Dr. Wheatley on Tropical Storm Ernesto’s passage near the Territory

Good day to all residents and visitors in the Virgin Islands.

As you will know by now, we are currently on a hurricane watch as well as the previously issued tropical storm warning in relation to Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Forecasters are relatively certain that tropical storm conditions like rough seas and winds of up to 60 miles per hour will impact at least some of the Territory from later today and throughout tomorrow. We are also expecting 4 to 6 inches of rain and are on a Flash Flood Watch.

Forecasters have warned that we should expect a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet and offshore, seas will be up to 10 feet.

At 2:00 pm, the National Hurricane Centre reported that Ernesto was approximately 97 miles from Road Town, and its centre should pass to the south of the Virgin Islands very early tomorrow morning.

During a briefing with key response agencies today, I was pleased to note that final pre-storm activities like the breakdown of the Emancipation Festival Village grounds, clearance of ghuts, and protection of public assets were being finalised this morning. I would like to thank all the hard working public officers and others who have been doing their part to ensure that the Virgin Islands can be ready for the storms that we expect at this time of year.

I trust and expect that you all are activating your storm plans and are finalizing any storm preparations by this evening.

Tomorrow, all non-essential government offices will be closed.

The National Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at Level 1 so that key officers can monitor conditions as Ernesto passes, and coordination can proceed smoothly if we need to escalate our response.

I encourage all residents to follow the updates on Ernesto’s progress, which are being issued regularly via the Department of Disaster Management. You can also download the DDM Alert App to receive relevant safety updates and the all-clear message after the storm passes.

I also encourage us to give assistance to vulnerable members of our community as needed. Let us be our brother and sister’s keeper.

I hope you will join me in saying a prayer for the protection of the Virgin Islands and our people.

Thank you and stay safe.