Message From His Excellency The Governor John J Rankin CMG On The Approach Of Hurricane Tammy

Good day to all.

I wish to share some information about Hurricane Tammy.

At this time, Tammy is forecast to pass to the east of our islands late tomorrow or Sunday, but at a close enough distance that we may experience some gusty winds and showers throughout the weekend. Already, the seas are rough and we are under a high surf advisory due to the risk of high surf and rip currents.

This system is forecast to bring between 1-2 inches of rain, with the possibility of 4 inches at the maximum. With some in our community having already been adversely affected by Tropical Storm Philippe, now is not the time to be complacent. Please take steps to protect yourselves and your property from the risk of flooding.

Colleagues in the Department of Disaster Management will continue to provide regular updates. As we have seen already with this system, tracks can and do change. Knowing that Tammy is forecast to strengthen means it’s vitally important that you follow the information shared by the DDM so that you can be aware of any changes.

If the threat increases and there is a need to activate the National Emergency Operations Centre or take other action, I will issue additional statements.

Please join me in sending thoughts and prayers to those of our Caribbean neighbours who are likely to be affected by Tammy beginning today.

Thank you in advance for your caution, your care for your neighbours, and for taking all precautions to be ready for this potential threat.